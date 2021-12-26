Ask Amy: Those that have, should give

Dear Readers: Last year when I wrote my annual “Charity Roundup” column, we were all hunkered down and experiencing a solitary holiday season, as we all coped with the prospect of a long pandemic winter.

We collectively longed for hugs and handshakes, for in-person visits with our elders, and for the creative boost of attending a live concert or theater performance.

We wanted to sing out loud again.

This year is something of a hybrid. As the global pandemic shape shifts around us, many people are still isolated, alone, fearful, hurting, hungry, heartsick, and needing a hand.

It is also important to remember that, even as the pandemic continues to flare, other human-born challenges, social ills and natural disasters still happen.

Those of us who are lucky to have enough should give away as much as we can.

Your dollars might go farther if you donate to smaller organizations within your own community.