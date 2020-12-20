Ask Amy: This year, everybody needs a book on their bed

“The Silver Arrow,” by Lev Grossman: Kate’s humdrum life is transformed when her eccentric Uncle Herbert brings her a colossal locomotive train, the Silver Arrow, leading her and her younger brother on a mysterious journey.

YA readers: Danielle Kreger, Blue Bunny Books, Dedham, Massachusetts. (bluebunnybooks.com):

"One of Us is Lying," by Karen M McManus is an edge-of-your-seat mystery that takes place in Bayview High school during detention. A tale of twists and turns that has the reader questioning the reliability of the characters and the secrets they keep.

"The New Kid" by Jerry Craft: A spot-on graphic novel. Jordan Banks is in seventh grade when he is sent to a rigorous private school and grapples with staying true to himself.

Adult fiction: from Mark LaFramboise of Politics and Prose, in Washington, D.C. (politics-prose.com).

“The Butterfly Lampshade,” by Aimee Bender: This is a beautiful story of mental illness, the bonds of sisterhood, and the liveliness of a child's imagination.