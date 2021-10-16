Ask Amy: This relationship really needs a payday

I am just now putting my foot down about being brought into all decisions being made.

I love him and want to stay, but am I just wasting my remaining happy years on nothing?

– Marred in Maine

Dear Marred: You criticize “Steve’s” daughter for being entirely dependent on her father, and yet you are, too.

The difference between you and this young woman is she is not working hard but is still receiving compensation; you are working hard — but are not getting paid.

You might ask her for tips on how to pry a paycheck out of her father.

Steve’s daughter comes first. If she is entitled and spoiled, then he helped to create this monster, and a monster she will remain – at least for the next few years.

Many small businesses rely on family members to provide hours of free labor, but according to you, the business you and Steve operate is successful. Your choice to work for free is a true head-scratcher.

If one of your adult children described a situation where they were deeply ensconced in a personal and business relationship identical to yours, what advice would you give?