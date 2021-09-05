Ask Amy: Teacher’s conduct pushes creep meter to 11

I think many of us can look back and realize in hindsight that an adult in our life pushed the creep meter to 11, and often it was an adult who was nice, friendly and popular with kids.

But people who really love and understand children respect their emotional and physical vulnerability — and behave accordingly.

All of these events happened over 20 years ago, but the standards for teacher conduct were not radically different then than they are now.

The only difference is that you were an adolescent then. You were still sorting out the difference between positive attention from a skilled and wonderful teacher, and an adult in a position of power who wasn’t respecting the necessary boundary between him and his students.

No teacher should ever take children to his house, ever — for any reason.

No teacher should drive students in his private car. No teacher should drop by a student’s house, unannounced and uninvited. No teacher should single out a student to remark on how pretty she is, or how he likes her hair.

I assume that some of this teacher’s actions were firing offenses, even 20 years ago.

And — why has this man kept a paper of yours for over 20 years? That paper belongs to you.