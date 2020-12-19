Ask Amy: Sudden loss brings up awkward questions

Dear Amy: I have a dear friend who lives across the country from me.

She recently lost a very close friend to a very sudden unexpected death.

All loss is horrible, and especially difficult during this pandemic, but I'm concerned that her grief is far over the top if they were indeed just “friends.”

He was married, and she often spoke of his wife, but I've long thought he and she were more than friends.

I'm not judging. I'm not curious. I just want to help her. Since he died, she has been dropping hints that they were not just friends. Apparently, they were together every day, she cooked dinner for him every night, he took her out to eat at expensive restaurants, took her to concerts and movies, and they traveled together.

She is miserable and very depressed, and I'm worried about her. I'm wondering if I should just ask about their relationship, so she has someone to talk to.

I think you mourn for a lover differently than you mourn a friend, and all I want to do is support her. I'm starting to wonder if she's waiting for me to ask. I honestly do not care if he was married. Should I ask her to divulge?

— Concerned