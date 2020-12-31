Ask Amy: ‘Stella’s’ groove brings out the family creep

Even though Ted might have thought he was engaging in some creative and sexy role-play, having a relative inform her of her role in his fantasy life is … creepy! Stella should respond directly to Ted, shutting him down. And, depending on how he responds, in order to deny him the pleasure of having her as his “dirty little secret,” she should feel free to out him.

You should assume that Ted’s wife will side with him. But, since his harassment is indefensible, I don’t think the rest of the family should worry too much about him or his feelings.

Dear Amy: A few years ago, my husband and I met a couple who would become our best friends. They have two daughters, and we have one.

Their oldest, “Maggie,” is the same age as my daughter (6).

Maggie is rude, disrespectful, mean, and a bully.

We’ve overlooked it because we enjoy the friendship so much.

My daughter enjoys playing with their girls, but I do think that her feelings get hurt by Maggie, although she’s too kind to say so.