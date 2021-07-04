Ask Amy: Sparks fly when a ‘questioner’ meets an ‘obliger’

Dear Amy: My husband is a great guy, who also happens to be a “questioner,” as per Gretchen Ruben's book "The Four Tendencies: The Indispensable Personality Profiles That Reveal How to Make Your Life Better (and Other People's Lives Better, Too) (2017, Harmony).

I understand that he processes things by questioning them, but it can be a bit much. We've talked about it, but a zebra can't change its stripes, while I'm left wishing he'd at least develop an awareness of those stripes.

This morning he came into the kitchen while I was eating breakfast and working a crossword puzzle, and he asked if it was going to rain all day. Then he asked what time that night's party was taking place. Then he asked why it would start so late. Then he asked if it was because the couple was working that day.

Meanwhile, I was trying to find a four-letter word for: “you’re driving me crazy.”

I admit, I kind of snapped. Then he left the room, muttering that he didn't want to be around me if I was going to be "like that."

It annoys me that this type of interaction always comes down to him being the nice guy, me being the grouch. But isn't he being a bit rude too?