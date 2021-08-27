Ask Amy: ‘Something borrowed’ makes someone blue

Dear Amy: My friend “Jill” is getting married next week. This celebration had to be rescheduled multiple times, due to COVID.

I'm excited for her, but I got an update from her this morning that's made me very angry and hurt.

Jill sent me a picture from her final fitting (veil and all), where she was wearing a delicate string of pearls that I loaned her to try as her "something borrowed.”

Although she said before that she wanted to try the look out before committing, she seemed excited about it.

Just now, she told me that she thinks the necklace is too much and that she is going to wear a pair of her sister's earrings, instead!

All I could say was, "Your wedding, your decision.”

I was already disappointed at not being picked to be a bridesmaid.

I thought this would be a way for me to still be part of the ceremony. She doesn't know this, but I left the pearls to her in my living will.

I may not be Jill’s closest friend, but to have my offering rejected at this point feels like a slap in the face!

If she didn't end up wanting to wear the necklace, why pose with it and send a photo?