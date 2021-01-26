Ask Amy: Sister wants to weigh in about sister’s obesity

All of your energy should lean toward patience and compassion (this is going to be a very heavy lift for you).

You can ask her about her health. You can ask her about her stress. But then you must listen to what she says without leaping in with solutions. If she brings up her weight you can ask, “Has your doctor suggested seeing a nutritionist?” And that’s it.

Dear Amy: I recently lost the job I had held for over 25 years.

I was one of over 20 people in my company whose jobs were eliminated. Many co-workers remain employed and have been given job assurance.

Amy, those of us who lost our jobs wonder why only a handful of our former co-workers — people we’ve worked with for so long — have reached out to wish us well.

Do the majority feel awkward and simply don’t know what to say?

I know that if the reverse had occurred, I would have at least texted, if not sent a card, to let them know I was thinking of them.