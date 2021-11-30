Ask Amy: Sibling’s spousal diss shakes sister to the core

I have not responded. I have NOT breathed a word of this to Chas, who would be blindsided and deeply hurt. Shelly texted again: “[Brother] gets me going and words just come out. I miss you.”

I don’t even know if I want to fix this.

I have two siblings who share snide remarks about my partner behind my back!

Carrying this on my own is painful.

I need a LOT of time and space to get over this and am not confident I have the bandwidth to deal with it. Any thoughts?

– Blindsided

Dear Blindsided: You are justified in feeling wounded and you did the right thing to call them out.

My thoughts are: Of course, siblings complain and gossip when they don’t think they’ll be caught!

I assume that you and “Shelly” might have occasionally sniped about your brother, spouses, or in-laws over the years. There are probably times when you are relieved when somebody’s spouse has to stay home, and you have some solo time with your sibling.

Your sister has known “Chas” longer than you have. She may feel comfortable grousing about him because he is a de facto family member.