Ask Amy: Roommate feels litter-boxed in

Dear Amy: I recently moved into a new house with new roommates in a new city. I moved in after only a short Zoom tour of the place.

Oops, I won't make that mistake again.

When I was talking with the roommates, one of the things they mentioned was how they liked not having a chore chart, preferring to live a more go-with-the-flow method of doing chores.

I didn't realize that meant not doing chores at all. I'm in my 20s, so ultimately this isn't too surprising.

I have resigned myself to look for a new place, do some cleaning where I can, and to spend most of my time in my room.

However, there is one thing I just can't adjust to: The cat's litter box is in the bathroom. It emits an ungodly smell.

I've cleaned the bathroom three times now (I suspect I’m the only person who has ever cleaned the bathroom), and the smell just keeps coming back.

I don't want to lecture this woman on how often you need to scrub out a litter box, but it's gotten so bad that I'm avoiding showering.