Ask Amy: Recognition days are tough for grieving parents

“Acknowledging the child they cherished and their journey of parenthood can feel supportive. Continuing bonds are experienced by many parents regardless of the age of their child who died. They are a normal part of healthy grieving. We don't ‘move on’ from our child who died, but rather we move forward with them in a different way."

“Sometimes people say nothing because they are afraid of causing hurt. But saying nothing frequently makes bereaved parents feel even more isolated and alone."

“Friends and family members can approach parents by asking an open-ended question: ‘How is Mother’s Day for you?’, giving a parent the opportunity to describe it in their own words and in their own way.

“And then – even if they don’t know how to respond, they can say, ‘I don’t have the words, but I want you to know that I’m thinking about you, and that I care.’

“Here’s what NOT to do: Don’t say, ‘At least…. (you can have more kids; or — you had him in your life for a while…’). Any sentence starting with ‘At least’ tends to diminish the reality of the experience for parents who have lost children.