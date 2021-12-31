Ask Amy: Receptionist wants some co-worker courtesy

Dear Amy: I am a receptionist.

I love my job, and my co-workers are great.

There is, however, one thing that bugs me.

My desk is in a common area where the mail bins are, and co-workers often chat around my desk.

Some of them talk about parties they are going to, which I am not invited to.

I don’t expect to be invited to all the parties – some of them are “team-building parties,” so of course I would not be invited to other teams’ gatherings.

We sometimes all go out to lunch and have the occasional get-together after work, which is nice.

But with the holiday season, they’re talking about a party that I am not invited to, which is definitely a “friends-from-work” party – and not a team-building party.

I think it is rude to talk about parties in front of people who are not invited.

How do I “politely” tell them to stop talking about these gatherings in front of me? It’s like I am invisible to them!

– Uninvited