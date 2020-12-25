Ask Amy: Readers weigh in to offer their own advice

One thing that has gotten me writing regularly is the daily email correspondence I have with a friend.

This friend started writing newsy emails to me at the beginning of our friendship, and the both of us fell into the habit of writing to each other every day.

I copy and save our emails and have files going back to 2004!

We usually write about what happened to us each day and admittedly many of them are not very deep or exciting. However, there have been times that they have been useful when I needed to remember what date something significant occurred.

The best benefit from this has been that my friend and I have gotten to be very close and we each look forward to reading each other’s emails as we each begin our day.

Obviously "M" would need to find someone willing to put in the effort to write back and forth with her daily, but she may want to inquire among her friends and family members to see if anyone else might be interested enough to do this.