Ask Amy: Readers say: ‘I’m not your ‘Sweetie!’’

I waited until she was OK with his level of consciousness, before quietly coming back with, “He’s not your sweetie.” It stopped her in her tracks.

We nurses can do better. I plan on posting the query from “Sweetie” at my workplace.

– Colorado RN

Dear Amy: I have worked as a nursing assistant and in retail food service. I will never address anyone as "Honey," "Sweetie," "Dear,” etc."

Showing respect to others is at the forefront of my mind and training. Saying, "Hello!” and "Thank you, have a nice day!" seems to be sufficient.

I have a sister who has since retired from a high administrative position. She has said that this trend is a problem and that managers have chosen not to address the use of respectful noun/pronouns.

As for “Mr. Indeed,” as a customer, he is entitled to write a Customer Experience Comment, with hopes that the owners or managers of the business will respond.

– Nobody's "Sweetie!"