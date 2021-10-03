Ask Amy: Political divide threatens to split friendship

I told her how I feel about her and that it kills me that I feel that way, but she responded that she still wants to be “just friends.”

I don’t know what to do about it. I told her that maybe we shouldn’t hang around together so much, but she keeps texting me and coming over.

I know she must feel some way about me or else she wouldn’t be around so much.

At this point, I don’t know what to do.

Do you have any advice?

– Confused

Dear Confused: “Laura” does feel some way about you. According to you, she feels friendship. Friends do text one another and hang out together.

As with any relationship, you have the right to be in it, back away a little, or exit it entirely – based on how you feel when you are with that person.

I give you huge credit for being honest with Laura about your own feelings.

Given your confession, if you believe that Laura is deliberately toying with your affections, then it would be healthiest for you to withdraw from the friendship.