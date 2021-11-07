Ask Amy: Parents struggle to cope with child’s antics

She told him that she can’t see him unless he’s vaccinated.

I too have told my son that I cannot see him without him being vaccinated.

My health is just too compromised.

This is tearing me apart. My son is placing his misguided logic on me and is blaming me for not wanting to see him.

I love him and I know he loves me deeply as well.

I thought that if I told him I could only see him if he’s vaccinated, then he’d come around. It’s clear now that’s not going to happen.

I understand that he has the right to make his own choices. He’s educated and yet refuses to follow the science.

How can I get past this?

– Sad Mom

Dear Sad: You’ve gone round and round with your son and now you both know everything you need to know about where each of you stands.

Your attempts to control him have failed, and now he is blaming you for trying.