Ask Amy: Pandemic places extra stress on holiday visits

Christopher is a retired, disabled veteran of the Iraq War.

After our breakup in 2009, he called me from a counseling session, to share with me that he had severe PTSD, and he shared the very traumatic event that contributed to his PTSD.

I was floored, and heartbroken.

At that time, I made the (horrible) decision to share that conversation with my mother and my sister.

I now realize that I had no business sharing that with anyone and have kept it private ever since.

Now, Christopher is planning to travel across the country with me to spend Christmas with my mother and sister.

Should I tell him that my mother and sister know what happened in the war?

I’m afraid that if I tell him that they know, he may decide not to come — or worse, that he may never want to be around them again.

He feels ashamed of this event, even though it was not his fault, and he handled himself like a true soldier.

– Betrayed his Trust