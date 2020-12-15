Ask Amy: Painful post magnifies family drama

Over these months, I've sent cards and gifts for special occasions, as I always have, without mentioning the ISSUE, but I’m wondering if I should respond and if so, how?

I believe they're upset because I didn't tow the "party line.”

— Distressed

Dear Distressed: Yes, people should be aware of the effect their words have on others. That includes you. Your knowledge, experiences, and memories of your mother would not line up with your niece’s. After all, your niece was 11 or 12 years old when her grandmother died.

You assume that your family members are upset with you because you have told the truth about your mother’s behavior and its impact on you.

I believe it is just as likely that they are upset mainly because you posted these thoughts, feelings, and impressions in a public forum.

You don’t mention having any regrets about this, but – speaking as someone who has written two memoirs – when you publish painful personal family stories, family members are going to react. You can either own your version and try to talk about it, or retreat to your respective corners.