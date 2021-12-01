Ask Amy: Overwhelmed mom wants to pack it in

Your husband is missing a LOT. Can he cut back on his hours?

When he is home on Saturdays, you should leave it all behind for at least three hours. Meet a friend, go for coffee, take a fitness class.

You and your husband also need to nourish your own relationship, as adults and without children (kids’ birthday parties don’t count).

It can be very challenging to pull this off, but it would be worth it.

Dear Amy: My cousin's 33-year-old daughter (with three children) just committed suicide.

What can I say to her?

– Horrified

Dear Horrified: Here are a few things NOT to say: “What happened?” “How did she do it?” “Why did she do it?” “Who found her?” “Did she leave a note?” “How could she do this to you and her children?”

Do NOT post about her death on social media unless/until her family does. Respect their choices.

You can express versions of the following: “Oh no, I’m so sorry. I’m completely in shock. Would you like me come over? Are there any friends or family members you would like me to call for you, so you don’t have to do that?”