Ask Amy: New dater wants timely, textured texts

Instead, they again opted to simply say, "I have just been so busy."

At this point, I am only in touch with the one I went out with last week.

The lack of conversation really bothers me.

I am never sure if I should give someone the benefit of the doubt.

I am feeling discouraged at this point. Please guide me in the right direction

– Discouraged Dater

Dear Discouraged: By texting consistently before meeting, you believe that you already know how you feel about the person – but many people rely on an in-person spark of attraction before they make up their mind to move forward.

You should not expect ongoing contact with every person you have gone out with. Nor should you instruct them in the necessary ways to communicate with you.

The whole idea is for you to make up your own mind about what you want, and then use your good judgment to gauge the other person’s behavior.