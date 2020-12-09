Ask Amy: Must divorced couples remain friends?

Dear Amy: For several years I had been unhappy with my husband's defensiveness and the hair-trigger irritability he had displayed since our younger days (we are both in our early 70s), but I decided to stick with him after he was diagnosed with a potentially debilitating condition.

After being soundly berated for unjust reasons (such as the look on my face), I pulled away but still made nice dinners, exchanged ideas about books, watched movies together, etc.

He announced that he was going to start "dating." He told me that in fact he had already signed up for an online matching site.

I told him that in that case I wanted a divorce, and no I wasn't interested in working on salvaging the marriage.

To my surprise, he met someone almost immediately, and yet still expected me to live cordially with him. He acted as if this was his right.

The situation was extremely stressful, and I wanted him to leave the home immediately. After six months, he finally moved out.

The divorce was finalized recently and now he expects me to be his friend, which I have no intention of doing.