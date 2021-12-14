Ask Amy: Mother-in-law triggers traumatic experience

It is literally like a terrifying flashback to those hard days when my pain was so excruciating. I was struggling every day simply not to give up!

How do I get her to stop talking about these things that seem to be so triggering for me?

– Gutted in Illinois

Dear Gutted: My first recommendation is that you pay very close attention to your own health. Your traumatic experience giving birth (and it sounds truly and extremely painful), could have triggered postpartum depression – and/or PTSD.

I am not being deliberately alarmist, but your flashbacks are “terrifying,” and if these feelings don’t ease considerably with time, you really must seek mental health support and treatment.

Regarding your mother-in-law, a frank and respectful talk is in order.

She created a bright boundary regarding exactly how she was willing to be “helpful” to you.

She will hold the baby, if she wants to.