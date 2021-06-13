Ask Amy: Mom would like to be offered a cup of joe

You need to understand who would benefit the most right now from your generosity – and that is you.

Stop impeding their progress by providing so much for them.

Start valuing yourself enough not to be a doormat.

The pandemic has forced many families to pull together, live together, and help one another out, but your situation was not brought about by the necessity of a worldwide emergency.

When you change, they will change. Why? Because they will have to.

Dear Amy: I was invited to a Zoom wedding this August for the daughter of some new friends.

When I opened the Evite, I saw that they had several registries for gifts, even though they wrote that the only gift they need was our "attendance.”

I was a little surprised at the immodesty of the items requested.

This seemed like a gift grab to me. Is this a common practice now?

What is the etiquette for gifting when there is no traditional post-wedding reception?

If one cannot Zoom in for the wedding, is one off the hook for a gift?

– Chagrinned Guest