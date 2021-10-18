Ask Amy: Mom’s needs must take a back seat

You might do better if you shift your own focus away from trying to persuade her to become less selfish and more reasonable.

This is a heavy lift during a heavy time, but this might be the moment where you simply decide to let your mother have and handle her own feelings.

You’ve been concerned about her and compensating for her for a long time. You’ll have to try to switch gears.

Don’t say, “This isn’t about you, Mom,” because – for her – it will always be about her.

Find a way to say: “I hope you can figure out a way to handle your feelings. I can’t do that for you.”

Dear Amy: I recently reconnected with an old flame from nine years ago.

We talked for a few weeks, and then she asked (in her words) when I would “grace her with my presence.”

I live two hours away and I had plans for the following two weekends. I told her I could come to see her on the third weekend.

She said that was too long to wait, and so I changed my own plans to see her sooner.

The day of the planned meeting, she was supposed to text me a time and place to meet.