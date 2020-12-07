Ask Amy: Mentally ill family member struggles in silence

I don't know where to go from here. I haven't had any contact with any of them since that day.

— I’m No “Loony”

Dear No “Loony”: When people make a deeply insensitive remark — or a slur — the appropriate response is to react honestly to it, either in the moment or later on, once you’ve caught your breath.

Retreating into an angry silence may be the norm in your family, but it is not useful. Changing this one thing about how you respond to things that hurt you might be good for you, and would definitely be useful to them.

Their terminology and attitude toward people with mental illness is both unfortunate and obsolete. Your family members were repeating slurs and stories from 70 years ago, using language that was commonly used at that time.