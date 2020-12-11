Ask Amy: Long-term engagement brings on frustration

And why would you continue to want to marry someone who quite obviously does not want to marry you? I assume it is because you also like – or at least can tolerate – things just as they are.

You are 55 years old. Your choices are to either get with the program and choose to spend the rest of your life engaged and cohabiting with your guy’s parents, or to leave. But – because YOU have this choice, you don’t get to blame him for your unhappiness.

Dear Amy: I feel like a selfish jerk, but I am only one of two in my generation in my family. I have a cousin, “Stella,” who I believe is at least mildly senile.

Stella and I talk by phone – she does not use any technology more advanced than that. I find our conversations pretty painful – she is repetitive and sometimes argumentative. I know she is lonely.

Am I obligated to keep in touch with her?

– Surviving Cousin