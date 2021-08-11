Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years.

My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive.

Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.

During the Trump administration she would obsess daily about the latest outrage/headline/scandal to the point where I suggested, and she accepted, trying therapy. She “didn’t like it.” (She has done therapy before, and we both had counseling together years ago. Both experiences were positive.)

In suggesting therapy recently, I contrasted how each of us is likely to live out our “golden years.”

My high school yearbook described me as “happy-go-lucky,” a pretty accurate assessment; my father kept a smile on his face to the end, a trait she admired. Her father, by contrast, was Archie Bunker: railing at demons, scowling, always critical, forever unhappy. She doesn’t want to be like that, but even she admits that’s the path she’s on.

Is there a remedy other than “therapy” that I might suggest, or a more convincing way to position it to get her (or us) to try it again?