Ask Amy: Judged person wants to learn not to judge

Dear Amy: I come from a very judgmental family, and I'm wondering how to break the awful habits I learned.

Growing up, we'd often be driving home from family events and my parents would badmouth the relatives we had just seen. This affected me, even if their criticism was sometimes justified.

As adults, my boyfriend and I have not been spared, either. The day after get-togethers, my mom will often tell me things I said or did "wrong."

My parents have no reservations about picking apart every little thing my boyfriend does.

Not only is it annoying, but I find myself doing the same thing now to other people, and I hate it! It's not a good way to live. It also makes me wonder what others are saying about me behind my back.

Do you have any advice on how to break the cycle? And how can I politely shut them down the next time they do it?

— Judged and Judging

Dear Judged: You know the admonition, “Judge not, lest you be judged …” and now you are experiencing the reality of this wisdom. Harsh judgment and malicious gossip are insidious and destructive to relationships.