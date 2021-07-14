Ask Amy: Instagram dad doesn’t become instant father

Dear Amy: My daughter recently located her biological father on Instagram. She is 25 years old.

She has reached out to him multiple times over the last several months to try and have a relationship with him and to meet her siblings.

He doesn't seem very interested and doesn't even keep in touch with her unless she makes contact first and sometimes even then he doesn't respond.

Should she continue to try and have a relationship with him?

I have encouraged it just because of the sadness and loss that has occurred over the past year. I figured this is a great time to try to reconnect with family and form special bonds and relationships, but is it really worth it?

– A Concerned Mom

Dear Concerned Mom: I agree with you that this is a great time to “reconnect with family and form special bonds and relationships.”

The kink in the plan, however, is to assume that a DNA parent who did not know of a child’s existence or has never had a reason to seek a relationship, might choose to do so now.