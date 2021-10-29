Ask Amy:In-home visits might be ‘risky business’

Dear Amy: Many new coffee shops and other small businesses have non-gender specific bathrooms these days.

Assuming that half of the customers are men and half are women, should occupants put the toilet seat up or down after using it because they don’t know the gender of the next occupant?

I get yelled at when I’m at home if I leave the toilet seat up, because I'm the only man in the house. Please advise.

– Got to go in L.A.

Dear Got to Go: It is most considerate to treat a public restroom with the same forethought toward the next user as you would treat your bathroom at home.

Men as well as women do sit on the toilet. Falling into the basin because the seat is raised is a definite safety hazard for the next user.

Because you don’t know the purpose and necessary positioning of the next person into the loo (male or female), it seems wisest to always leave the seat down when you exit.

I’ll be happy to take an informal poll of readers who email me on this topic, and report on the results in a future column.