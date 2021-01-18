Ask Amy: Husband’s webcam habit affects the marriage

You seem to have discussed this episode, at least to the point where he quickly admitted to the impact of his choice. He obviously feels guilty. But frequently when trust is broken, couples issue their accusations, explanations, and apologies very quickly and then slam the book closed, hoping to just move on. It is painful for two people who love each other to dwell on their broken trust. Suddenly, it feels as if the image you’ve had of yourselves and your relationship (all those happy wedding photos) is completely flawed.

Your husband’s sex habit in his virtual life might have created or exacerbated sexual dysfunction in his real life. Or sexual dysfunction or anxiety in his real life might have led him down this virtual path.

You two must talk about this, and you should talk about it until everything — all of your thoughts, fears and feelings — have been revealed.

You should both vow to be completely honest and nonjudgmental in discussing this. This would best be done with the guidance of a skilled couples counselor who could ideally urge you toward a compassionate understanding of your mutual needs and desires, and teach you how to talk about them.