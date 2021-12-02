Ask Amy: Husband’s Twitter profile leaves wife stumped

This has created a huge issue for me.

He said she was just a random person and he didn’t even notice her photo or bio, which is quite sexual.

Am I making a big deal out of this?

It doesn’t help that these women are 20 years younger than I am.

– Twitter Widow

Dear Widow: Anyone can attach any avatar or picture to their profile on social media. (One of mine is of a giant donut.) Anyone can pose, pretend, or create an alter-ego, as your husband seems to have done.

The woman he is communicating with might not be a woman – or anything “she” claims to be.

So, in that sense, your husband is right: These people are truly “random.”

Many people create “voices” on social media that might be unfamiliar to family members. It is a great space to try out jokes, express opinions, or bring up matters that might surprise people who know you personally.

The “randomness” of the connection makes it seem like a safe space to create a version of yourself that is more assured than the flawed person people who know you see.