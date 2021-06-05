Ask Amy: Hubby’s holiday responses leave wife wanting

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for four years. We had our first child last year, so this Mother's Day was my first official Mother's Day.

He did nothing to make it a special day for me, except for offering a half-assed "Oh yeah, Happy Mother's Day.”

My husband has a thing about celebrating holidays.

He almost never acknowledges me on holidays through gift-giving or through making me feel loved or special.

Our first Christmas together: nothing.

On my birthdays: nothing.

Valentine's Day, sometimes he'll bring home flowers or something, and I'm always so appreciative when he does.

He'll buy me things randomly throughout the year, so it's not like he never gets me gifts, but holidays are often ignored on his end, even though I spoil him.

I'm very easy to please. I just want to feel that he’s thinking of me.

Am I being ridiculous or selfish for wanting to feel acknowledged on these holidays?

I feel like if I have to ask for it, it's not genuine.