Ask Amy: Homeowner’s racial call-out offends family

If you have apologized without understanding what you are apologizing for, then your apology doesn’t mean much.

The word “woke” is being bandied about a lot lately and applied in many different contexts, but I take being woke as the ultimate goal of the lifelong process of awakening to the human experience, as it is lived by others.

So, wake up, already!

Dear Amy: Is it me, or is there only one way to interpret the response I quote below from my boyfriend of four years?

While I don’t think any background is needed, I will say that I heard from him at 7:30 p.m., and then heard nothing until 3:30 p.m. the following day.

Here is what my boyfriend texted: “Love you, but I'm not going to do the ‘it's been this many hours and you haven't messaged me so you must not love me’ thing.

Your bucket of trust has to be able to hold the water I've given you to make it through 24 hours.”

– A Leaky Bucket

Dear Leaky: There are many reasons for couples to be in touch – other than having to replenish a partner’s leaky “bucket of trust.”