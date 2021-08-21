Ask Amy: Grieving spouse searches for help

Dear Amy: I have a sister. Our relationship has been strained since childhood.

I have attempted to be closer in the past, but it never was successful.

We are polite when we see each other, but that’s it.

Over the years our mother has tried to manipulate me into situations where she thinks my sister and I could bond. The latest attempt was absolutely ludicrous. She said my sister had offered to help me clean out my father’s house, which I was preparing to sell. My sister has been completely estranged from him for decades and we have not spent a night under the same roof for over 30 years.

My mother is 79 and in excellent health.

Is there any point in kindly telling her that trying to broker a friendship is useless? Mind you, there is no animosity, but I resent Mom’s attempts to make us closer but wonder if at her age I should just continue to politely decline the opportunities she proposes?

– Once Bitten

Dear Bitten: Cordial is great. No animosity might be the best you can do. I wish more people learned how to retreat to politeness, rather than revert to drama or total estrangement.