Ask Amy: Gran wonders whether to allow pot smoking

Dear Amy: I recently found out that my husband has had sexual relationships with numerous women. He says he has a sex addiction. He started attending SSA (Sex Addicts Anonymous) meetings, and I thought everything was better. We have relocated and he broke off his contact with other women.

Since the move, he has relapsed and is back to his cheating ways -- and now he is in a residential treatment program for 30 days. He has an addiction to marijuana, as well.

Am I wrong for still wanting to leave him, even though I know he is sick and is trying to get better?

— Guilty Wife

Dear Guilty: Your husband’s addictions place you (and him) at some risk, and you need to make the choice that is healthiest for you.

I would not suggest that you steal off in the middle of the night while your husband is in rehab. I do suggest that you discuss with him the idea of a trial separation.

Look into whether his rehab facility has a support group for loved ones and family members. Also – a virtual support group offered through a group like S-anon (sanon.org)[CQ] might help you to see that you are not alone; communicating with others might help you to clarify your own options and choices.