Ask Amy: Girlfriend doesn’t want to hang with the nudes

My boyfriend has told me he does not want to upset the new apple cart by demanding that they change the apartment around. I don't want to come off as a demanding prude by saying they should redecorate their place, so what should I do?

– Grossed-out Girlfriend

Dear Girlfriend: Like you, I wouldn't want to hang out in a porn palace, but your boyfriend isn't willing to represent your point of view to his roommates. Your only other option is to react to this decor yourself. You can assume they’d be happy to explain their choices to someone who is willing to challenge them.

When you get to know them better, say: "OK. I'm dying to know. What's with all the nudes?" If they say they "love the human form," you can tell them you've got a vintage centerfold of Burt Reynolds you'd be happy to present to them. Otherwise, if you can't adjust to this, I suggest you steer clear.

(February 2011)

Dear Amy: I am a 65-year-old woman. My significant other is a self-professed "boob" man.

He recently booked a trip to a topless resort. I can't imagine enjoying a week of sitting around topless with a bunch of hard bodies while he ogles.