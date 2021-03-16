Ask Amy: Germ risks also contaminate relationships

It makes me very uncomfortable. I have mentioned to her a few times that I have a cold and so "no kisses for me," but then the next time we go in, she does it again!

– Diner in a Dilemma

Dear Diner: The only thing left to do is to tell this person, "I apologize because I should have told you a long time ago, but I really don't like to be kissed when we come in. It makes me very uncomfortable. I hope you understand." If she won’t respect this boundary, you should mention this to the manager.

(March 2011)

Dear Amy: My in-laws think nothing about putting a spoon they licked back into the coleslaw or potato salad, or double-dipping chips into salsa or dips. My kids were taught not to do this. We've mentioned this to them a few times, but they get offended and believe we are insulting them.

What are the health risks? Maybe if we could explain it from a positive viewpoint, they might understand.

– Always Offended

Dear Offended: My instinct was that this wasn't really so harmful (despite the famous "double-dipping" episode of "Seinfeld" that has been burned into our collective memory). And then I did some checking.