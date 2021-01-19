Ask Amy: Friends with benefits might have a love match

Should I tell my adult children about their father, or take this secret with me to the grave?

— Angry Widow

Dear Angry: You are experiencing the earlier cycles of grief, compounded by your understandable anger regarding your husband’s affair.

You see this as an either/or: Tell, or take this secret to the grave.

However, when you have just experienced a huge loss, the wisest thing to do is to … wait. If at all possible, you should wait several months to make any huge decisions. What you choose to do during these earlier days will help to set the course for the rest of your life.

For now, table your decision about disclosing this to your children. Remember that they are grieving, too. I believe that you will eventually want to tell them about this, but if you do this later, you will be much more intentional, calmer, and more emotionally available to help your children through their own reactions.