Ask Amy: Friend wants to weigh in on troubled teen

Before I knew about his new romantic partner, my wife and I were planning to have Christmas dinner at his home since they are part of our small quarantine bubble of four.

We were also planning on doing a Zoom dinner with my mom's side of the family.

They have no clue about this relationship, and I imagine there's going to be a lot of awkwardness if we do this. What do you think I should do to reduce this awkwardness?

My wife thinks I should ask my father to try to be more transparent. He hasn't given me many details about his new partner, and she is not very talkative, so I don't know much about her. I don't even know her last name.

I know it would be easier NOT to participate in a Zoom, but maintaining my relationship with Mom’s family is extra important to me now that she is no longer with us.

— Feeling Awkward

Dear Awkward: Please accept my condolences. The entire holiday season will likely be quite tough for you this year – for many reasons. I can understand why you are anxious about this particular episode.