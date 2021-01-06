Ask Amy: Friend wants to ‘out’ abuser to others

You’ve already done your job, which was to help a friend. Your privilege now is to continue to behave with integrity, and simply not play this game by the rules he knows, but by the rules you set. You may think to yourself: “I despise you. I’m onto you. But you don’t ‘run’ me. Therefore, I have decided that you are of absolutely no consequence.”

The decision to “out” this person to others who know him should be made by his former wife. If you did this too soon in her process, you might unwittingly invite him back into her circle, giving him an excuse or a rationale for contacting and trying to manipulate her, because you — her friend — had been “mean,” “unfair,” or had “embarrassed” him in front of others.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for 22 years. We are getting a divorce.

My husband was not a constant provider. I was the main provider for the entire marriage. Because we didn't have children, he justified that for his lack of income.

I am retired now. We live separately. I have left him.

He has asked for $500 a month for spousal support, as he had to find a job, and that is not conducive to the life he was used to.