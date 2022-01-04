Ask Amy: Friend’s alcoholism is out of control

I have reached my limit. I spoke with her the next morning. She apologized profusely, but I realize that means nothing.

I would be mortified to be in that state of inebriation, but she doesn't seem to have any shame at all.

I want to include her when I entertain or go out with other friends, but I don't want to watch her get drunk or have to take care of a drunk.

I don't want to have to lock up my liquor when she is at my home.

I shouldn't have to be the "liquor police" with her.

What is there left to do?

– Disgusted

Dear Disgusted: You say that your friend has no shame, and yet you seem determined to shame her.

Think of her as an addict, not a “drunk.” Shelve your disgust and replace it with compassion for someone who has a disorder which is currently raging out of control. Look at all she has lost!