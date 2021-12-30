Ask Amy: Forms of address evolve all the way to M

She finally did travel to my city but chose a time in which she knew I’d be away (I was spending the holiday with our aging parents.)

When I suggest dates to visit me, the 9-year-old niece always has a sports obligation (she’s involved in three sports.)

I’ve mentioned that spending time with family should be important, but sports always take precedent. Maybe sports are a convenient excuse?

I feel like she could make it happen if it was a priority. While I want to stay involved, and I want to be involved as much as I can, this arrangement feels off balanced and my efforts aren’t reciprocated.

– Always Shows Up

Dear Always: You can try to communicate with your sister about this, but – speaking as a very involved aunt, myself – your sister will likely never reciprocate, even if you have children.

My overall point is that you and your sister have different wants and needs, and different ways of being in a family.

Being an aunt/uncle is a true joy, if you’re oriented that way (and you obviously are). As the kids grow, you will have the opportunity to forge fun and special bonds with them.