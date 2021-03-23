Ask Amy: Former stoner struggles with sobriety

Your instincts for how to treat your current challenges are obviously great – withdrawal from habitual use requires building up new habits to replace the old ones. With meditation, you are trying to get over the hump, and also trying to work on your underlying triggers.

You can read about addiction and connect with others in support meetings.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (Samhsa.gov) includes a support group locator. Their help line is (800) 662-4357.

An app on your phone could also help you to stay on track throughout the day. Check out the free “I am Sober” app.

Also, talk about it! Ask your friends for their insight regarding your changing behavior.

Dear Amy: We have been friends with a couple for many years, but lately we are having trouble relating to them.

In the past few years, we have heard them make comments that align them with white supremacists.

When this happens, we get up and leave the room without saying anything, in order to avoid an argument.

We were appalled by the insurrection at the Capitol. We are anti-Trump and our friends are pro-Trump.