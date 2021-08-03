Ask Amy: Flight or fight? These passengers choose both

Your seatmate also failed to read you, as someone who knows how to smile and act politely without actually being polite or kind.

You have the right to think whatever snarky thoughts you might have, but when you commit them to writing, your thoughts will take on a life of their own.

No, she should not have read your text, but she did read it. (I’ve seen this referred to as “shoulder surfing,” and you’ve probably done it, yourself.)

Your question to yourself should be: “Should I have written the text in the first place?”

If your middle school child reported to you that she wrote a snarky note about a fellow classmate, but the classmate intercepted it, read it, and responded badly, would you encourage your child to justify her own actions the way you are doing?

Generally speaking, if you feel bad about your own behavior, then go ahead and lean into that feeling, because there is a high likelihood that you behaved badly.

If you want to move through a world that is gentler, more respectful, and kinder, then the better behavior might as well start with you.