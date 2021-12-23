Ask Amy: Father-in-law wants to hear his name

I really do not want this to go on another 10 years!

– Say My Name in Florida

Dear Say My Name: I know of younger generation in-laws who never address their elder parents-in-law by any specific name, because they’ve never had any direction from the elder and are too timid to ask.

Many people don’t feel comfortable calling their in-laws “Mom and Dad,” because they already have parents they address this way.

When the grandchildren come along, the elder finally has a real designation: “Grandpa.”

You don’t mention how your son addresses his parents-in-law (if he has them). This might provide some insight.

My point is that your daughter-in-law won’t know that this bothers you if you aren’t brave enough to gently tell her.

So, you say, “This might sound like a minor thing, but would you mind calling me by my first name? I am cool being “Grandpa” when we’re with the kids or referring to the kids, but otherwise I’d love it if you would just call me ‘Dave.’ Are you OK with that?”

She might be relieved to know your preference.