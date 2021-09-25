Ask Amy: Family member wanted to Zoom to a wedding

Dear Amy: I live on the East Coast. Most of my family members live on the West Coast.

Recently I received an email from my cousin's daughter (we live in the same city), letting me know that my 95-year-old aunt (her grandmother), who resides on the West Coast, has COVID.

What hurt me about her email was the last line, stating that she was leaving shortly for her honeymoon. I had no idea she had gotten married.

I knew she was engaged; this occurred the month before the pandemic started.

However, I didn't know about her wedding (held on the West Coast). My family never informed me.

I was told about it after the fact, and my West Coast cousins let me know that they attended the wedding in person.

I am hurt by the lack of communication.

I let them know it wasn't about not being invited to the wedding; it was about not being told about it.

Last Thanksgiving, the daughter of another cousin (who we see more often since they live closer) had a "COVID" wedding. We all watched it via Zoom.

I let my family know that a Zoom call would have been nice if everyone in the family couldn't be invited.