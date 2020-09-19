Ask Amy: Family business creates ‘family business’

You have the right and responsibility to solve your own problems. The same goes for your mother.

Dear Amy: I have a friend who is overly generous. We exchange birthday and Christmas gifts, but she quite regularly sends me other gifts that I really don't want.

I am at the age where I am downsizing, and I really don't want more stuff.

I feel if I donate the gift (or regift it to someone else), she might wonder where the gift is when visiting me.

Sometimes I’ll discuss something with her and the next thing I know there is a box at my door with something in it (book, music, etc.) related to a casual comment that I made to her.

Is there a way to tell her I appreciate her friendship but don't want the "stuff?"

— Too Much Stuff!

Dear Too Much: Yes, you can communicate with your friend using the wording you yourself supply: “I really appreciate your thoughtfulness and generosity — all those gifts you’ve sent to me over the years! But I am currently downsizing, so I’m hoping that you and I can confine our giving to only exchanging cards. Can you agree to that?”