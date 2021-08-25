Ask Amy: Elder parents’ views cause concern

The problem is that she allows her two cats free run of her house. Basically, it is straight from the litter box to any surface that strikes their fancy.

They are welcome to jump up on the kitchen counters, hang around the stovetop while she is cooking, (in hopes of swiping food from a pan), or simply curl up for a good long nap on the dining room table.

In the past when I have visited, I have found myself defending whatever is on my plate from their “curiosity”.

We like cats but are not comfortable visiting her and especially eating at her house. I have told her we are not a fan of the cat free-for-all, but she just dismisses our concerns and insists there is nothing she can do about it.

I’ve expressed how I feel, but she doesn’t seem to care. She will be upset that we aren’t planning a visit, however.

What should we do?

– Cat-astrophic

Dear Cat-astrophic: Your sister already knows how you react to the presence of these cats, but the cats live there, and you don’t.

You might split the difference by planning staying at a rental apartment during your visit. Then you could entertain her.